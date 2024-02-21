               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Chinese Researchers Find New Plant Species


2/21/2024 3:11:25 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Researchers have discovered a new plant species of the Rubiaceae family in Yunnan Province in southwestern China, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

An article about a plant species discovered by scientists of the Tropical Botanical Garden of the Chinese Academy of Sciences was published for the first time in the Phytotaxa magazine.

During an expedition to a local nature reserve in Yunnan Province, scientists discovered a new previously unknown species of Rubiaceae plant. After extensive research and comparisons, it was confirmed that this is a new species. It was named "Leptomischus bracteosus".

Rubiaceae is an economically important plant used in tropical regions for purposes such as medicine, horticulture and food production.

