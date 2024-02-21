Chinese Researchers Find New Plant Species

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
Researchers have discovered a new plant species of the Rubiaceae
family in Yunnan Province in southwestern China, Azernews reports, citing foreign media
outlets.
An article about a plant species discovered by scientists of the
Tropical Botanical Garden of the Chinese Academy of Sciences was
published for the first time in the Phytotaxa magazine.
During an expedition to a local nature reserve in Yunnan
Province, scientists discovered a new previously unknown species of
Rubiaceae plant. After extensive research and comparisons, it was
confirmed that this is a new species. It was named "Leptomischus
bracteosus".
Rubiaceae is an economically important plant used in tropical
regions for purposes such as medicine, horticulture and food
production.
MENAFN21022024000195011045ID1107882410
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.