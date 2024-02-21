Over 116,000 Objects Destroyed Or Damaged By Invaders In Donetsk Region Filashkin

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian invaders have destroyed or damaged over 116,000 objects of various forms of ownership in the Donetsk region.

Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

“In the Donetsk region, including the occupied territories, there are over 116,000 damaged or destroyed objects of various forms of ownership. This includes 5,715 apartment blocks, 85,825 private houses, 353 schools, 341 kindergartens, and 268 hospitals,” the regional governor said.

As reported, the Donetsk region has the longest front line - about 300 kilometers.