Negotiating Framework For Ukraine's Accession To EU Will Be Ready In Early Summer - Von Der Leyen

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said that the negotiating framework for Ukraine's accession to the EU is expected to be ready in early summer.

She stated this at a press conference in Brussels, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

The President of the European Commission reported positive progress in the screening process and mentioned that work on the negotiating framework is currently in progress.

However, she noted that it would not be completed before the European elections due to the evolving negotiating positions, which will require additional time.

Von der Leyen stated that the negotiating framework would be ready in early summer.

As reported, on December 14, 2023, EU leaders decided at a summit in Brussels to open accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova.

The European Council has instructed the European Commission to prepare a framework for the start of negotiations with Ukraine based on an analysis of the implementation of the recommendations provided in the EU enlargement report.

Elections for the European Parliament are scheduled for June 6-9.