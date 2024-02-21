One Killed, One Wounded In Enemy Shelling Of Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) One civilian was killed and another was wounded in enemy shelling of the Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region.

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"According to the investigation, on February 21, 2024, at around 12:40, the Russian Armed Forces fired mortar and artillery shells at the village of Ivanivka, Petropavlivka territorial community, wounding a 52-year-old civilian," the statement said.

As noted, also at around 14:00 the enemy shelled Dvorichna village with artillery, killing a civilian. The victim's identity is currently being confirmed.

Russian troops hit car inregion - two dead and one injured

At around 15:00, Russian servicemen also shelled the village of Vilkhuvatka: residential buildings were destroyed and damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties. It has been confirmed that the enemy used two guided aerial bombs.

Prosecutors, along with police investigators, gathered evidence and documented another war crime committed by the Russian Federation.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kupiansk District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv region, pre-trial investigations into violations of the laws and customs of war (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) have been launched.

Pre-trial investigations into violations of the laws and customs of war (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) have been launched under the procedural guidance of the Kupiansk District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv region.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that on February 20, the Russian forces hit a civilian car with a drone in the Kupiansk district, killing two people and injuring one.