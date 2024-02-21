Russians Shell Nikopol District With Artillery And Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army has shelled the Nikopol district with artillery and drones 19 times today.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“The Nikopol, Marhanets, Myrove, Chervonohryhorivka, Pokrovsk communities. All of them suffered from enemy terror today. The Nikopol district came under 19 attacks - strikes by kamikaze drones and artillery,” he posted.

Although no people were injured, the attacks caused significant damage. Four private houses and an outbuilding were damaged, along with garages and cars. Additionally, an agricultural company was destroyed, a fire broke out at a sports facility, and a gas pipeline and power line were damaged.

As Ukrinform reported, three people were injured in a Russian attack on the Nikopol district the day before.