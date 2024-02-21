General Staff: Ukrainian Forces Repel Attacks In Six Sectors, Assaults On Left Bank Of Dnipro River

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, there have been 51 combat clashes between Ukrainian forces and Russian invaders on the frontline, the majority of which took place in the Avdiivka, Marinka and Zaporizhzhia sectors.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its evening update posted on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

“The operational situation in eastern and southern Ukraine remains difficult. Over the last day, 51 combat engagements took place. In total, Russian invaders carried out 3 missile attacks and 84 airstrikes, as well as 71 MLRS attacks on the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged,” the report says.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors has remained unchanged. There have been no signs of the formation of offensive groups. Certain units of the armed forces of Belarus are performing tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. The enemy conducted air strikes near the settlements of Mylove, Vilkhuvatka, and Hryhorivka in the Kharkiv region. More than 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Bleshnia, Hremiach, Yeline in the Chernihiv region, Povivka, Volfyne in the Sumy region, Veterynarne, Krasne, Lukiantsi, Hatyshche in the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy made two offensive attempts near Synkivka and Tabaivka in the Kharkiv region. An air strike was launched near Petropavlivka, Kharkiv region. About 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Dvorichna, Synkivka, Ivanivka, Berestove in the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman sector, the Defense Forces repelled four attacks near Terny and Vyimka in the Donetsk region. The enemy attempted to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops, but was unsuccessful. The enemy launched air strikes near Makiivka, Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Lyman, Sviatopokrovsk, Siversk in the Donetsk region. More than 10 localities suffered from enemy artillery and mortar attacks, including Makiivka, Nevske in the Luhansk region and Terny, Torske, Serebrianka, Spirne in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully repelled an attack near Klishchiivka in the Donetsk region. The enemy, with the support of aircraft, attempted to improve its tactical position. Russian invaders also launched an airstrike near New York in the Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements, including Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka, Ivanivske, and Klishchiivka in Donetsk Oblast, came under artillery and mortar fire.

In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 12 enemy attacks near Stepove, Lastochkyne, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske in the Donetsk region. The enemy launched air strikes near Novopokrovsk, Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Semenivka, Orlivka, and Lastochkyne in the Donetsk region. They also fired artillery and mortars at approximately 20 localities, including Berdychi, Semenivka, Severne, and Netailove in the Donetsk region.

In the Marinka sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled the enemy's attempts to break through their defense lines near Heorhiivka, Pobieda, and Novomykhailivka. The enemy also launched air strikes near Krasnohorivka, Katerynivka, Antonivka, Paraskoviivka, and Kostyantynivka. Additionally, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, and Paraskoviivka were subjected to artillery and mortar fire.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions. However, they carried out air strikes in the vicinity of Urozhaine and Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region. Approximately 10 localities, including Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Staromaiorske, and Urozhaine in the Donetsk region, were subjected to artillery and mortar fire.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled seven enemy attacks west of Verbove and near Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region. More than 20 localities, including Poltavka, Malynivka, Charivne, Bilohirya, Novodanylivka, and Piatykhatky in the Zaporizhzhia region, came under artillery and mortar fire.

In the Kherson sector, the enemy persists in attempting to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Two attempts to storm Ukrainian troop positions were made during the day. Additionally, the enemy launched air strikes in the areas of Krynky and Chornobaivka in the Kherson region. Over 10 localities were subjected to artillery and mortar fire, including Kherson, Krynky, Ivanivka, Tiahynka, and Tokarivka in the Kherson region.

The Ukrainian Air Force targeted 10 enemy personnel concentration areas and 2 anti-aircraft missile systems. Additionally, one enemy Su-34 fighter-bomber and three reconnaissance UAVs were shot down.

The missile units struck five areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, two fuel depots, three command posts, eight artillery units and one radar station of the Russian invaders.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian army has approximately 470,000 ground troops stationed in Ukraine.