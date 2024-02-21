Rohde & Schwarz Collaborates With Sony Semiconductor Israel To Reach Milestones For NTN NB-Iot Roll-Out

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Together, Rohde & Schwarz and Sony Semiconductor Israel (Sony) have achieved the industry's first 3GPP Rel. 17 NTN NB-IoT RF performance verification. They have also successfully validated PCT-based test cases. Both milestones contribute to the market readiness of NTN NB-IoT technology. At the MWC Barcelona 2024, Rohde & Schwarz will show a live demonstration of NTN NB-IoT testing at the companyï¿1⁄2s booth with Sonyï¿1⁄2s Altair NTN Release 17 IoT device.





Caption: Sony verified all 3GPP defined RF parameters on their NTN NB-IoT chipset with the R&S CMW500.



In collaboration with Sony, Rohde & Schwarz has successfully validated and verified Sonyï¿1⁄2s Altair device for its NTN NB-IoT capability. Using the advanced R&S CMW500 mobile radio tester platform from Rohde & Schwarz, Sony was able to verify all 3GPP defined RF parameters on their chipset in an interactive testing mode, in both geostationary orbit (GEO) and geosynchronous orbit (GSO). The company also validated the released protocol conformance test cases (PCT) for compliance, demonstrating exceptional performance and reliability of the Sony device. Additionally, both companies have committed to completing Skyloï¿1⁄2s certified test plan on the R&S CMW500 as part of the carrier acceptance program.



In addition, the R&S TS8980 conformance test system from Rohde & Schwarz was used to perform RF tests in compliance with the requirements of the Global Certification Forum (GCF) for NTN NB-IoT, making it the first RF performance verification of an NTN NB-IoT chipset. With this achievement Rohde & Schwarz marks a significant milestone in mobile device certification.



Skylo, the pioneer in non-terrestrial networks (NTN), has worked closely with both Rohde & Schwarz and Sony to ensure test plans satisfy industry standards. Sonyï¿1⁄2s Altair ALT1250 can now be upgraded for NTN connectivity and can be immediately embedded into devices for dual-mode operations. The validation of PCT demonstrates to companiesï¿1⁄2 collective commitment to ensuring that the NTN NB-IoT technology is not only market-ready but also meets the high standards of reliability and performance that Skylo's test plans and its Standards Plus require.



The successful validation of Sony's device for NTN NB-IoT underscores the commitment of Rohde & Schwarz to driving market readiness for the emerging requirements of internet of things via non-terrestrial networks. The technology is bringing wireless connectivity to remote areas that do not have access to terrestrial networks for use cases like SOS messaging or remote monitoring.



At the Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2024, Rohde & Schwarz will exhibit in hall 5, booth 5A80, its cutting-edge test solution for 3GPP NTN NB-IoT based on the R&S CMW500, verifying Sonyï¿1⁄2s Altair device. The R&S CMW500 covers testing needs from R&D to conformance and operator testing for NTN NB-IoT, not only supporting protocol, RRM and RF conformance testing in line with 3GPP, but also the Skylo test plan, which is required to operate on the Skylo Network ï¿1⁄2 all in a single box.



Rohde & Schwarz is striving for a safer and connected world with its Test & Measurement, Technology Systems and Networks & Cybersecurity Divisions. For 90 years, the global technology group has pushed technical boundaries with developments in cutting-edge technologies. The company's leading-edge products and solutions empower industrial, regulatory and government customers to attain technological and digital sovereignty. The privately owned, Munich based company can act independently, long-term and sustainably. Rohde & Schwarz generated net revenue of EUR 2.78 billion in the 2022/2023 fiscal year (July to June). On June 30, 2023, Rohde & Schwarz had around 13,800 employees worldwide.





