Kuwait FM Heads Al-Sumait Prize Meeting

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 21 (KUNA) -- Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya chaired Wednesday a meeting of the Board of Trustees of Al-Sumait Prize for African Development.

The gathering covered the criteria of selecting prize winners, the nomination process in line with Kuwait's support and encouragement to organizations working effectively in Africa on programs, projects and services related to education, health and food security domains.

The prize is an initiative by late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah; announced at the Third African Arab Summit hosted by Kuwait in November 2013 in honor of the late Dr. Abdurrahman Al-Sumait; a well-known Kuwaiti philanthropist, to support African countries.

The prize is given annually to individuals and institutions working in the areas of education, health and food security.

The Board includes Abdullatif Al-Hamad, former Director General of the Arab Fund for Economic Development, Stefania Giannini, UNESCO Assistant Director General for Education, Jaouad Mahjour, WHO Assistant Director General, Dr. Kwaku Anning, former deputy director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Dr. Asmahan Al-Wafi, Chief Scientist at the World Food and Agriculture Organization, Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and Aminah Farhan, Director General of the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences. (end)

hm







MENAFN21022024000071011013ID1107882355