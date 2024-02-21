Saud Al-Nasser Diplomatic Institute Holds Seminar On Kuwait's Humanitarian Work

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 21 (KUNA) -- Saud Al-Nasser Al-Sabah Diplomatic Institute organized a seminar on Wednesday on "Kuwait's humanitarian work abroad".

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Kuwait Fund for Economic Development (KFAED), the Direct Aid Society, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and a number of diplomats took part in the seminar.

Khalid Al-Khalid, Deputy Director of Operations for International Organizations at KFAED told the audience that the Fund is active in humanitarian work by providing support directly or through relief organizations locally and internationally.

On her part, the representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in Kuwait, Nisreen Rabian, recalled Kuwait's prominent role in supporting Palestinians, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.

On his part, Director General of Direct Aid Society Dr. Abdullah Al-Sumait said the Society's vision and goal is to raise the level of empowerment in African societies and provide development services. (end)

aa









MENAFN21022024000071011013ID1107882354