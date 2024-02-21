Northern Gaza Needs Humanitarian Aid To Avoid Catastrophe, Says WFP

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 21 (Petra) -- The World Food Programme (WFP) Director in the Palestinian Territories, Samer Abdel Jaber, said on Wednesday that half a million people are on the brink of starvation in Gaza."The war poses a major challenge for us to deliver aid, and we have not been able to carry out our tasks regularly despite the urgent need, and I have seen tremendous and exceptional resilience among the people of Gaza," Abdel Jaber added."We are facing an urgent crisis in the Gaza Strip, and we must overcome it and improve the security situation to deliver aid," he said.He stressed that "the people of the Gaza Strip are suffering from despair, and that we are urgently in need of a truce or ceasefire in the Strip," pointing out that the northern Gaza Strip needs humanitarian aid to avoid a catastrophe.