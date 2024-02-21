Agriculture Minister, Algerian Parliament President On Economic Partnership

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, February 21 (Petra) -- Agriculture Minister Khaled Hneifat and the Algerian National People's Assembly President Ibrahim Boughali met Wednesday in Amman over economic ties.Hneifat said Jordan seeks Arab integration and the removal of obstacles to investment and cooperation with Algeria, noting the Kingdom's desire to work with Algeria on using recycled water and seed production.He added that Jordan produces over 60 per cent of its food needs, and the Ministry of Agriculture has clear agricultural stations through the sustainable agriculture plan.He said Jordan is pushing forward plans for stronger food security because of challenges including regional developments, climate change, the fallout of COVID-19, Ukrainian-Russian and Syrian crises and the war on Gaza.For his part, Boughali said, "Agriculture is important in people's lives, and it is necessary to communicate understanding in the agricultural and investment fields, as investment in Algeria has been stimulated through several reform laws, including the new investment law."We hope to increase cooperation and exchange experiences with Jordan in the near future."