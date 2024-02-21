Apple Warns Of Using Uncooked Rice To Dry Wet Iphone

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Apple has warned its customers not to use uncooked rice to dry their iPhones in the event it becomes wet.

"Don't put your iPhone in a bag of rice. Doing so could allow small particles of rice to damage your iPhone," the company said.

Apple also warned against using an external heat source or compressed air, as well as inserting foreign objects into the phone's connector.

“Tap your iPhone gently against your hand with the connector facing down to remove excess liquid. Leave your iPhone in a dry area with some airflow,” Apple suggested.

After 30 minutes, iPhone users can try charging using a Lightning or USB-C cable or connecting an accessory.

If the“Liquid Detected in USB-C Connector” message persists, then Apple suggests leaving your iPhone in a dry place with some airflow for up to a period of 24 hours.