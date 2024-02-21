Focus On Biotech And AI Stocks: (Nasdaq: IMTX) (Nasdaq: MDAI) (NASDAQ: BFRG) (CSE: INVR)

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a global news source and expert investing resource, announces today's roundup of stocks to watch in the Biotech, AI, Tech and Cybersecurity sectors.

New Stocks Added to the Biotech/Life Sciences Directories :

Immatics N.V. (Nasdaq:IMTX ) combines the discovery of true targets for cancer immunotherapies with the development of the right T cell receptors with the goal of enabling a robust and specific T cell response against these targets. This deep know-how is the foundation for our pipeline of Adoptive Cell Therapies and TCR Bispecifics as well as our partnerships with global leaders in the pharmaceutical industry. We are committed to delivering the power of T cells and to unlocking new avenues for patients in their fight against cancer.

Spectral AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDAI ) is a Dallas-based predictive AI company focused on medical diagnostics for faster and more accurate treatment decisions in wound care, with initial applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers. The Company is working to revolutionize the management of wound care by "Seeing the Unknown®" with its DeepView® System. DeepView® is a predictive diagnostic device that offers clinicians an objective and immediate assessment of a wound's healing potential prior to treatment or other medical intervention. With algorithm-driven results and a goal of substantially exceeding the current standard of care in the future, DeepView® is expected to provide faster and more accurate treatment insight towards value care by improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs.

BullFrog AI Holdings, Inc . (NASDAQ:BFRG ) is a technology-enabled drug development company using Artificial Intelligence and machine learning to enable the successful development of pharmaceuticals and biologics. Through its collaborations with leading research institutions, BullFrog AI is at the forefront of AI-driven drug development using its proprietary bfLEAPTM artificial intelligence platform to create and analyze networks of biological, clinical, and real-world data spanning from early discovery to late-stage clinical trials. BullFrog AI is deploying bfLEAPTM for use at several critical stages of development with the intention of streamlining data analytics in therapeutics development, decreasing the overall development costs by decreasing failure rates for new therapeutics.

New Stocks Added to the Tech Directories :

Inverite Insights Inc . (CSE:INVR ) is a Vancouver-based, AI-driven software provider specializing in real-time financial data. With a vast database of over seven billion financial data points from more than four million unique Canadian consumers transactions, Inverite empowers businesses to transact more effectively with consumers through innovative software-as-a-service (SaaS) and risk-model-as-a-service (RMaaS) solutions.

Joint Stock Co Kaspi (Nasdaq:KSPI ) operates a two-sided Super App business model: the Kaspi Super App for consumers and the Kaspi Pay Super App for merchants and entrepreneurs. Kaspi's offerings include payments, marketplace and fintech solutions for both consumers and merchants.

CCSC Technology International Holdings Ltd (Nasdaq:CCTG ) is a Hong Kong-based company that engages in the sale, design and manufacturing of interconnect products. The Company specializes in customized interconnect products, including connectors, cables and wire harnesses that are used for a range of applications in a diversified set of industries, including industrial, automotive, robotics, medical equipment, computer, network and telecommunication, and consumer products. The Company produces both OEM ("original equipment manufacturer") and ODM ("original design manufacture") interconnect products for manufacturing companies that produce end products, as well as electronic manufacturing services ("EMS") companies that procure and assemble products on behalf of such manufacturing companies. The Company has a diversified global customer base located in more than 25 countries throughout Asia, Europe and the Americas.

New Stocks Added to the Cybersecurity Directories :

HUB Cyber Security Ltd (Nasdaq: HUBC ) was established in 2017 by veterans of the elite intelligence units of the Israeli Defense Forces. The Company specializes in unique cyber security solutions protecting sensitive commercial and government information. The company debuted an advanced encrypted computing solution to prevent hostile intrusions at the hardware level while introducing a novel set of data theft prevention solutions. HUB Security operates in over 30 countries and provides innovative cybersecurity computing appliances and a wide range of cybersecurity services worldwide.

Gen Digital Inc . (NASDAQ: GEN ) is a global company dedicated to powering Digital Freedom through its trusted Cyber Safety brands, Norton, Avast, LifeLock, Avira, AVG, ReputationDefender and CCleaner. The Gen family of consumer brands is rooted in providing safety for the first digital generations. Now, Gen empowers people to live their digital lives safely, privately, and confidently today and for generations to come. Gen brings award-winning products and services in cybersecurity, online privacy and identity protection to nearly 500 million users in more than 150 countries.

