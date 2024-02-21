Biotech Stock News Bite - Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTYX) Makes Top Gainer List On NASDAQ

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ) Biotech Stock News Bites- Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTYX ) makes the NASDAQ list of one of the top percentage gainers as the stock trades at $5.12, up $2.13 (+71.38%) on over 76 million shares.

Ventyx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative oral medicines for patients living with autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. We believe our ability to efficiently discover and develop differentiated drug candidates will allow us to address important unmet medical need with novel oral therapies that can shift immunology markets from injectable to oral drugs. Our current pipeline includes internally discovered clinical programs targeting TYK2, S1P1R and NLRP3, positioning us to become a leader in the development of oral immunology therapies.

