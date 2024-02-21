HONOR Unveils Groundbreaking Eye-Tracking Feature For Automotive Control

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) Global technology brand HONOR today announced a revolutionary advancement in automotive control through its latest AI-powered eye-tracking feature. Demonstrating the potential to steer a car using only eye movements, HONOR showcased a groundbreaking experiment conducted by automotive engineers utilizing the eye-tracking capability integrated into the HONOR Magic6 Pro.

In a compelling video , the brand showed how the HONOR Magic6 Pro's advanced eye-tracking, driven by AI algorithms, interprets user intentions based on their eye gaze. The demonstration showcased four different commands activated solely by eye movements, allowing the car to engine on, engine off, move forward and backward. After gazing at the specific button for 2-3 seconds, the respected comment will be activated and reflect to car's movement accordingly.

This revolutionary breakthrough showcases HONOR's commitment to utilize AI technology to innovate human-centric solutions that enhance and simplify daily experiences.

For more information, stay tuned for the HONOR MWC Launch Event on the 25th of Feb.

There's also an AI Panel that HONOR will host with industry's partners like Qualcomm together to unveil more findings of AI future, on the 26th of Feb 17:00 (CET) at MWC 2024.

