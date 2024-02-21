T-Mobile Czech Selects Mavenir For Cloud Native Converged Packet Core Solution

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Mavenir, the cloud-native network infrastructure provider building the future of networks, today announces that T-Mobile Czech has selected Mavenir's fully containerised Converged Packet Core solution for deployment in its network. This expands Mavenir's well-established partnership with the Czech operator from long-term provision of voice and messaging services to also delivering the full packet core domain for "all Gs".

Mavenir will be implementing converged packet core solution into T-Mobile Czech's own Container-as-a-Service (CaaS) cloud platform and replacing existing vendor access technologies across 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G non-standalone (NSA), as well as building capabilities to serve cloud-native 5G standalone (SA).

Mavenir's cloud-native Converged Packet Core accelerates the move to 5G by supporting an agile, evolutionary path with minimal risk, unlimited scale, and greatly improved speed, security, and reliability. Integration of Mavenir's Converged Packet Core solution is already underway in Hungary following an earlier supply agreement with Deutsche Telekom subsidiary Magyar Telekom . The Converged Packet Core project roll-outs in the Czech Republic and Slovak Telekom will now be delivered in tandem, with Mavenir's technology laying the foundation for quickly and easily deploying new enterprise applications and services – maximising 5G capabilities including low latency and network slicing.

Commenting on today's announcement, T-Mobile Czech CTIO and interim CEO Vladan Peković said:“Mavenir presents a compelling and innovative technical solution, demonstrating the capability to implement this cutting-edge packet core for the new generation in a genuinely cloud-native manner. The solution emphasises openness and interoperability, ensuring a seamless integration into our common cloud platform. With its robust support for enterprise networks, Mavenir's convergent architecture will empower us to streamline costs and accelerate the deployment of enterprise and campus solutions for our customers throughout the Czech Republic.”

By integrating field-upgradeable enterprise network technology into enterprise premises with local data breakout, Mavenir technology is successfully combining the macro core with the enterprise core to generate significant cost savings – from central deployments paired with remote locations to fully on-site 5G core solutions. This remote UPF (User Plane Function) approach enables the fast introduction of campus solutions, with user data transmitted directly to the UPF and available to application servers for reduced latency and increased security for sensitive data.

Ashok Khuntia, President of Core Networks for Mavenir, commented:“With this welcome deepening of our relationship with T-Mobile Czech Republic, we are building on a track record of trust and successful delivery to Deutsche Telekom in Germany that is now being extended into further key territories. Our ongoing deployment with T-Mobile Czech will result in a fully automated network that delivers exceptional cloud-native resilience and a robust platform for the rapid delivery of innovative services at scale.”

