Nicaraguan Citizens Hit By Fallout From Martinelli's Refuge In Embassy

Hundreds of Nicaraguans who need to renew their immigration documentation or carry out legal procedures at their embassy, have been frustrated by the closure of services since former president Ricardo Martinelli took refuge in the facilities.

Meanwhile, Martinelli 's family, lawyers, and satraps come and go; even workers to do a series of renovations to ensure Martinelli's comfort but the Nicaraguans themselves who need to do paperwork have to leave empty-handed and with the uncertainty of what will happen to their legal status in Panama

Claudia López , one of those many who have arrived and left without answers, told TVN-2 that she needs to obtain a work permit, because, although she has her ID, without it she cannot work, but her passport is defeated.

“The consulate is not open, they have a sign outside that says, 'until further notice'. You call

phone numbers but there are no answers, they don't tell you we will respond on X day,” said López.

The procedures that Nicaraguan foreigners need to carry out are: renewal of ID cards, passports , among others. Even some who wish to leave Panama have been unable to do so because their passports have expired.

López confirmed that they feel helpless by the representatives of their government in Panama since no one comes out to speak on behalf of the embassy and give answers.

“For me to be able to work in Panama I need to have my permit, and for that Mitradel asks me to have an updated passport, unfortunately, my passport has expired and I cannot renew it because they are not assisting me,” said López.

According to Rafael Rodríguez , from the Association of Residents and Naturalized Citizens (Arena), in Panama there are about 22 thousand Nicaraguans , and many of them have approached these offices seeking help due to the lack of response from their authorities.

The concern of some of these people lies in the fact that they have until the end of this month of February to submit documentation to the National Immigration Service in order to obtain their permanent residence, but they were surprised that, upon approaching their consulate, the measures Security conditions are extreme, they do not give you information about your passport and they do not tell you when they will deliver it to you.

"This is due, according to them, to the fact that they are informed there that, because they are giving asylum to former President Martinelli, they have to maintain security in the perimeter and for this reason there is no type of delivery of documents at this time,"

