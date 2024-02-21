EQS-News: All for One Group SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Awards for All for One: best-performing SAP cloud partner in Central Europe

Awards for All for One: best-performing SAP cloud partner in Central Europe Filderstadt, 21 February 2024 – All for One Group has been awarded the ))SAP® MEE Award for Partner Excellence 2024(( in not one but two categories: Cloud Delivery and Customer Value. SAP confers the awards on its best-performing partners in each case in the Middle and Eastern Europe (MEE) region. Recipients of the awards are determined on the basis of a partner's ))outstanding contribution to the digital transformation of SAP users((, according to SAP. The most and best cloud projects producing tangible added value for businesses The ))Cloud Delivery(( category acknowledges, above all, the number of delivered SAP cloud projects, whereas the ))Customer Value(( category relates to the quality of the cloud projects and to the benefit they afford customers in their daily business. All for One Group Co-CEO Michael Zitz on the awards: ))Cloud transformation is not just an end in itself, it must bring added value to a business; be that faster access to innovations or better networking and end-to-end process design. Accordingly, we are particularly pleased to receive an award not just for the largest number of cloud projects but also specifically for the business advantages leveraged by the projects.(( ))All for One's proficiency and expert knowledge have helped SAP customers to enhance their efficiency and flexibility and to really drive their transformation processes(( explains Susanne Diehm, Chief Partner Officer M All for one group EE, Partner Ecosystem Success. ))Thank you, All for One, for being our dependable partner and for facilitating the move to the cloud for so many of our customers. I am really looking forward to keeping this momentum going to see what we can accomplish together over the coming year!((

About All for One Group SE All for One Group is an international IT, consulting and service provider with a strong SAP focus. Determined to translate technology into a clear business advantage, the Group specialises in specific sectors of industry, accompanying and supporting the sustainable transformation of its more than 3,500 midmarket customers in Germany, Austria, Poland and Switzerland on their journey to the cloud. Focus is on SAP S/4HANA, which forms the digital core for the industry-specific processes throughout a business. All for One Group is the leading SAP partner in Central and Eastern Europe, both for transformations to SAP S/4HANA using its innovative CONVERSION/4 model, and for SAP cloud business. In financial year 2022/23, All for One Group SE generated sales of EUR 488 million with its team of almost 3,000 employees. The Group is based in Filderstadt near Stuttgart, in Germany, and is listed in the Prime Standard on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.







