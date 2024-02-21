EQS-News: EnviTec Biogas AG / Key word(s): Expansion/Alliance

EnviTec Biogas exclusive technology partner for Regazz BV

21.02.2024 / 15:20 CET/CEST

EnviTec Biogas exclusive technology partner for Regazz BV:

Top technology for biogas and gas upgrading plants



Lohne/Saerbeck, 21 February 2024 – Making the world cleaner and healthier: that's the mission at Regazz BV. This young project development company specialises in sustainable biogas solutions and has teamed up with EnviTec Biogas to do so.“When it comes to our expertise in the field of biogas and gas upgrading plants, we are proud to be the exclusive technology partner for Regazz,” says Maurice Markerink, Managing Director of EnviTec Anlagenbau. This strategic partnership was recently made official by a cooperation agreement signed by the two companies.



“Together, we'll be concentrating on accelerating the growth of sustainable energy solutions throughout Europe,” adds Frans Geerts, founder and owner of Regazz BV. The agricultural engineer and project developer has known the Lohne- and Saerbeck-based EnviTec since 2006, and values the broad-based portfolio offered by this international all-rounder. “Thanks to our innovative business model, the farmer is not merely a supplier of food but also a producer of energy, fuel and organic fertiliser,” explains Geerts – which is why he is investing in sustainable partnerships with agricultural operators throughout Europe.“With EnviTec Biogas, we're looking to concentrate on the Eastern European market as a first step,” Geerts continues. Based in Oisterwijk, Netherlands, the company has several other ongoing partnerships, such as with Amsterdam-based Nordsol for the production of bio-LNG and Waste Treatment Technologies for composting and heat harvest.





About Regazz BV

Regazz BV strongly believes that farmers and other agricultural operators play a key role - not only in food production itself but also in resolving the energy problem and the climate crisis. The technological model offered by Regazz means that the farmer is not only a supplier of food but also a producer of biofuels (bio-CNG, bio-LNG or bio-hydrogen) as well as organic compost and alternative fertilisers. Regazz is therefore looking to work with farmers and long-term partners like EnviTec to bring about systemic change, to decarbonise the food chain and logistics, and make the world a healthier place. Contact:

Frans Geerts

REGAZZ BV

Phone: +31 6 30 88 29 42

About EnviTec Biogas AG

EnviTec Biogas AG covers the entire value chain for the production of biogas, including the planning and turnkey construction of biogas plants and biogas upgrading plants as well as their commissioning. The company takes charge of biological and technical services on demand, and also offers operational management services. EnviTec operates 89 of its own plants, making it one of the largest biogas producers in Germany. EnviTec's business activities also include the production and marketing of climate-neutral fuels (bio-LNG) for the transport sector as well as food-grade liquid carbon dioxide (LCO2). The company is represented in 15 countries worldwide by its own companies, sales offices, strategic partners and joint ventures. In 2022, the EnviTec Group generated revenue of EUR

382.8

million and EBT of EUR

66.6

million. The Group currently employs around 640 people worldwide. EnviTec Biogas AG has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since July 2007. Contact:

Katrin Hackfort

EnviTec Biogas AG

Phone: +49 (0)25 74 88 88-810

