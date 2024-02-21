RBI Bulletin Forecasts Promising Economic Prospects For India In 2024

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Feb 21 (KNN) In its February bulletin, titled 'State of the Economy,' the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) presents a comforting portrayal of stabilising inflation and optimistic economic prospects for India in the year 2024.

According to the RBI bulletin, while there may be a slight decline in inflation expectations, the possibility of renewed pressures from specific sectors still remains.

The bulletin highlights that retail inflation in January registered a three-month low of 5.1 per cent, indicating positive trends in the overall inflation landscape.

The RBI's assessment suggests that the Indian economy is sustaining its momentum, bolstered by promising high-frequency indicators.

The bulletin expresses confidence in corporate expansion strategies, driven by anticipated increases in demand.

"Core inflation is currently at its lowest level since October 2019," the bulletin noted, suggesting a favourable outlook for input costs and manufacturing firm selling prices.

Furthermore, the bulletin delves into fiscal matters, with internal simulations suggesting a promising trajectory for India's debt-to-GDP ratio.

The RBI outlines strategies for fiscal consolidation, advocating for a concentration on developmental expenditure.

This includes investments in health, education, digitalization, and climate risk mitigation, aimed at fostering sustainable growth.

"We find that directing government expenditure towards the aforementioned segments could substantially reduce the debt-GDP ratio of the general government to 73.4 per cent of GDP by 2030-31," the bulletin stated, highlighting the potential for significant positive impact.

(KNN Bureau)