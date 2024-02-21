Andhra Pradesh Sees Record 55% Growth In Patent Filings

(MENAFN- KNN India) Hyderabad, Feb 21 (KNN) Andhra Pradesh has surpassed the milestone of 1,000 patents filed within a year, marking a substantial growth of about 55 per cent compared to the previous year.

This surge has propelled the state to achieve the ninth rank in India for patent filings, a notable improvement from its previous tenth position, reported TH.

The Indian Patent Office, under the Government of India, recently unveiled its much-anticipated annual report on intellectual property (IP) filings across the nation.

Analysing the report, Hanumanthu Purushotham, DPIIT-IPR Chair at Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, revealed that the total patents filed in India, both by residents and non-residents, amounted to 82,811.

Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and Punjab emerged as the top five states with the highest number of patent filings, recording 7,686, 5,626, 5,564, 5,408, and 3,405 patents respectively.

Prof. Purushotham highlighted Andhra Pradesh's progress in the field of intellectual property rights (IPR) and acknowledged the pivotal role played by Andhra University as the State IPR Nodal Agency.

He presented these achievements to Vice Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy.

In response, Prof. Reddy commended the efforts of the DPIIT-IPR Chair and emphasised Andhra University's significant contribution as a State IPR Nodal Agency in raising IPR awareness and fostering increased patent filings.

He suggested that the AP State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE) encourage all Higher Educational Institutes in the state to adopt Andhra University's effective model IPR policy to further boost patent filings from Andhra Pradesh.

(KNN Bureau)