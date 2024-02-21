Dudigital Global Announces It Debut In SATTE 2024

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India

DUDigital Global, a specialized provider of comprehensive Visa Application Centres and Visa services, is excited to announce its debut at SATTE 2024, Asia's leading travel and tourism exhibition. The participation follows DUDigital's continuing efforts to reinforce their presence in the Indian and global market. SATTE 2024 is scheduled to be held in Greater Noida, India, from February 22 to 25, 2024.





Speaking about the association, Shivaz Rai, Non-Executive Director at DUDigital Global said, "Trade events such as SATTE play a pivotal role in deepening our understanding of the intricacies within one of our primary source markets. We are thrilled that our inaugural collaboration provides us with the opportunity to highlight our exceptional visas, global company formation and PR & immigration services to the Indian market. Anticipating the chance to forge new relationships, we look forward to introducing the community to DUDigital's distinctive offerings."





DUDigital Global functions as an intermediary between visa applicants and respective embassies, ensuring a seamless human interface. With over 15 years of expertise, the company has established a presence in more than 35 centers across various countries. To date, DUDigital has successfully processed over 5 million applications and envisions expanding to over 100 centers nationwide within the next two years.





About DUDigital

DUDigital specializes in comprehensive Visa Application Centres and Visa Services, streamlining processes for visa, passport, identity management, and citizen services. As a dedicated intermediary, we facilitate seamless interactions between visa applicants and embassy processing units, ensuring a smooth interface.





Our commitment expands to Citizenship/Residency and PR by Investment programs, collaborating with Migrate World for exclusive opportunities across the globe. DUDigital is also a trustworthy partner for Company Formation in UAE, offering expert assistance in establishing and managing businesses. Our services cover the entire company formation process, ensuring a hassle-free experience.