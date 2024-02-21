Free Lift Systems By Hafele

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Kolkata, West Bengal, India The fittings of the Free family give flaps new freedom in movement. This opens up more opportunities in the visual and technical design of furniture and has tangible benefits compared to hinged doors. But above all, it gives the furniture and the room undreamt elegance and lightness. It doesn't matter whether a flap is lifted, tilted, swivelled, or folded -it immediately provides added value and more efficiency when working.



Almost 100 years of experience with furniture fittings, engineering expertise, and a close connection to the market and the people who work with furniture fittings on a daily basis led to the development of this product family. Inspired by the requirements of the market of tomorrow, the Free family, which consists of Free Flap, Free Fold, Free Swing, Free Up and Free Space, fulfils the demands for creative freedom, choice of material, design, ease of installation and convenient operation on a whole new level. Having cycle tested for 80,000 times, these systems meet and even exceed the LGA certification requirements. To put it simply: They are slimmer (with regard to design), lighter (to operate) and simpler (to install).





Join us at Indiawood 2024, as we showcase our new product introductions and, to experience our new brand claim“ Maximising the value of space together ”. Discover our extensive product offering that exudes multi-functionality, enhances aesthetics, boosts convenience and adds value to your overall interior space.





From: 22nd to 26th February 2024

At: The Hafele Booth (Hall no. 5, booth no. Q102), INDIAWOOD Exhibition, Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), Bengaluru

About Hafele India

Established as a wholly owned subsidiary of Hafele Global network, Hafele India has been operating in India since 2003. An authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories, the company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories like Home Appliances, Interior and Furniture Lighting, Sanitary Solutions, and Surfaces positioning itself as a complete solution provider for interior solutions in India and South Asia. Hafele India has a strong nation-wide presence through its offices and design showrooms spread across the country. The showrooms function as a one-stop-shop for all home interior and improvement needs - from providing in-depth technical advice to kitchen and wardrobe designing services through a team of experts.