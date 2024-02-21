(MENAFN- Frost & Sullivan) Automechanika and Frost & Sullivan Forge New Partnership for Global Impact

Frost & Sullivan, the global Growth Pipeline Company, proudly announces a significant milestone in its commitment to knowledge sharing and industry collaboration through a strategic knowledge partnership with the international Automechanika trade fair brand.

London, 21 February 2024 - Frost & Sullivan is joining forces with Automechanika, the leading international trade fair for the automotive aftermarket, to enhance their offerings to industry professionals.

This strategic alliance is designed to deliver a continuous flow of valuable content at Automechanika's worldwide trade fairs, covering pivotal areas such as market trends, technology, innovation, and emerging business models, each contributing to transformative growth across the entirety of the automotive value chain.

Digitisation, as a disruptive trend in the aftermarket, finds relevance across all global markets. Frost & Sullivan valued global manufacturer-level replacement parts revenues at $470.9 billion in 2023. While vehicle ageing and average annual mileage will drive aftermarket demand, trends like electrification, vehicle autonomy, and remote diagnostics will boost the outlook further.

Kamal Shah, Associate Partner & Head of DACH Region at Frost & Sullivan:“Our sector analysis underscores the pivotal role of digital advancements in steering the aftermarket towards unprecedented growth. As the industry transforms, businesses are encouraged to embrace innovation.”

“This partnership marks a powerful synergy between Frost & Sullivan's expertise in the automotive aftermarket sector and Automechanika's commitment to delivering exceptional trade show experiences. Through our strategic alliance, both parties aim to elevate the industry's knowledge-sharing landscape and provide unparalleled value to participants and exhibitors at each of Automechanika's 13 events around the globe in 2024.”

Michael Johannes, Vice President Mobility & Logistics at Messe Frankfurt:“We have been utilising Frost & Sullivan's industry expertise for many years. Now we want to intensify our co-operation in terms of content and use it for the strategic orientation of our brand. We expect the collaboration to provide new and important impetus for the further development of our international Automechanika trade fairs. The knowledge of trends and new industry players in markets worldwide is invaluable for interlinking content throughout our international events. We are excited about the co-operation.”

As a Global Knowledge Partner, Frost & Sullivan is excited to actively contribute to the knowledge enrichment at Automechanika's portfolio of international trade fairs spanning four continents, as well as the potential impact this collaboration will have on advancing industry knowledge and fostering innovation within the automotive aftermarket.

