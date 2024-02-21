Diamond Lake Minerals Inc. (DLMI) Sees Fractional STO Ownership As A Solution To Real Estate Market Volatility And Insecurity

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Utah-based Diamond Lake Minerals is developing its vision of an umbrella parent company that not only holds a variety of industry-crossing subsidiaries, but that also serves as a gateway for cautious investors looking to dip a toe into digital assets

The company's vertically integrated portfolio will include holdings that are infused with security token offerings registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

Diamond Lake views its digital asset-in-a-real world asset gateway as a hedge against market volatility, especially for real estate properties that may be over-leveraged and struggling to stay afloat while seeking favorable lending terms A recent spate of bad debt concerns in the commercial real estate arena has raised warnings about bank exposure and a possible run against uninsured financiers

Recent concerns about a global wave of commercial real estate loan defaults, described as potentially the worst crisis for the sector since the 2008 bursting of the global financial bubble, is leading banks to proactively assure investors about their ability to absorb potential losses, while investors scrutinize loan books for signs of insecurity ( ).

As investors worry, multi-strategy operating company Diamond Lake Minerals (OTC: DLMI) is pursuing a course that offers investors regulatory oversight in the digital asset market and a potential solution to...

