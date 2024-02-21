(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Sigyn Therapeutics has designed a pipeline of medical technologies to improve cancer treatment outcomes by reducing the circulating presence of bloodstream particles that decoy or block the intended delivery of cancer therapies. At present, less than 2% of therapeutic antibodies and chemotherapy doses administered to cancer patients are delivered to tumor cell targets

The company has also created a medical technology to reduce the circulating presence of off-target chemotherapy from the bloodstream to reduce patient toxicity and organ damage The company's lead therapeutic candidate addresses life-threatening conditions that are pathogen-induced and not addressed with drug therapies

Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCQB: SIGYD, SIGY) , a development-stage medical technology company creates therapeutic candidates with two prerequisites in mind: 1) they must offer to overcome a clearly defined limitation in global health, and 2) their successful clinical advancement would provide a potential competitive advantage within an established therapeutic industry segment.

