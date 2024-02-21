Astiva Health Navigating The Future Of Healthcare With A Vision For Culturally Responsive Medicare Advantage

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Astiva Health's culturally inclusive approach sets a new precedent in the Medicare Advantage market

Enrollment in Medicare Advantage programs is projected to encompass half of all Medicare enrollments by 2024, with Astiva Health leading the charge in service expansion and inclusivity Astiva Health is committed to reshaping healthcare delivery with increased access to quality healthcare for diverse populations

In a landscape where more individuals are becoming eligible for Medicare,

Astiva Health

is carving out a niche as a rapidly growing Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug (“MAPD”) health plan. Astiva stands out by redefining personalized and comprehensive healthcare standards. Reflecting its success, Astiva recently celebrated surpassing the 10,000-member milestone ( ).

“Projected increases from 31.6 million in 2023 to 33.8 million in 2024 in Medicare Advantage enrollment show that nearly half of all Medicare enrollees will choose Advantage plans,” according to a...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to Astiva Health are available in the company's newsroom at



About BioMedWire

BioMedWire

(“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

BioMedWire

San Francisco, CA



415.949.5050 Office

...

BioMedWire is powered by

IBN