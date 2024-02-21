Investornewsbreaks - Infobird Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IFBD) Announces Results Of Extraordinary Meeting Of Shareholders

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Infobird (NASDAQ: IFBD) , a software-as-a-service provider of innovative AI-powered, or artificial-intelligence-enabled, customer engagement solutions, will be effecting a planned 1-for-8 shared consolidation of its ordinary shares. The share consolidation was approved at the company's extraordinary general meetings of the shareholders, which was held on Feb. 20, 2024, in Hong Kong. Other items that were approved at the meeting include a capital reduction and share capital reorganization. According to the announcement, the company's ordinary shares will begin trading on a post-share consolidation basis with market open on Feb. 27, 2024. The move was approved as the company is focused on regaining compliance with NASDAQ market requirements. When the share consolidation takes effect, every eight ordinary shares of a par value of

$0.5

each will be consolidated into one ordinary share of a par value of

$4

each. The announcement also noted that the capital reduction will become effective when the Grand Court of the

Cayman Islands

grants a court order approving the move.“After the capital reduction and reorganization, our ordinary shares will have the same voting rights and rights to dividends and distributions and will be identical in all other respects to our ordinary shares now authorized,” the company stated in the press release.“The share consolidation and the capital reduction and reorganization was approved by the company's board of directors on

Jan. 10, 2024,

and its shareholders on

Feb. 20, 2024.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Infobird Software Co. Ltd.

Infobird is a software-as-a-service (“SaaS”) provider of innovative artificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered or AI-enabled customer-engagement solutions. For more information about the company, visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to IFBD are available in the company's newsroom at



About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN