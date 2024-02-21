Investornewsbreaks - Infobird Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IFBD) Announces Results Of Extraordinary Meeting Of Shareholders

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Infobird (NASDAQ: IFBD) , a software-as-a-service provider of innovative AI-powered, or artificial-intelligence-enabled, customer engagement solutions, will be effecting a planned 1-for-8 shared consolidation of its ordinary shares. The share consolidation was approved at the company's extraordinary general meetings of the shareholders, which was held on Feb. 20, 2024, in Hong Kong. Other items that were approved at the meeting include a capital reduction and share capital reorganization. According to the announcement, the company's ordinary shares will begin trading on a post-share consolidation basis with market open on Feb. 27, 2024. The move was approved as the company is focused on regaining compliance with NASDAQ market requirements. When the share consolidation takes effect, every eight ordinary shares of a par value of
$0.5
each will be consolidated into one ordinary share of a par value of
$4
each. The announcement also noted that the capital reduction will become effective when the Grand Court of the
Cayman Islands
grants a court order approving the move.“After the capital reduction and reorganization, our ordinary shares will have the same voting rights and rights to dividends and distributions and will be identical in all other respects to our ordinary shares now authorized,” the company stated in the press release.“The share consolidation and the capital reduction and reorganization was approved by the company's board of directors on
Jan. 10, 2024,
and its shareholders on
Feb. 20, 2024.”
