Senestech Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) Promotes Its Non-Lethal Rodent Birth Control Products In Lytham Investor Forum

Arizona-based SenesTech Inc., is dramatically improving pest management technicians' toolbox with its patent-pending Evolve(R) soft bait birth control product for rodents

SenesTech's Evolve(R) product joins the liquid ContraPest(TM) product in providing a non-lethal solutions to reducing rodent populations

The company's CEO and CFO recently appeared virtually at the Lytham Partners 2024 Investor Select Conference, participating in a fireside chat interview and meeting one-on-one with potential investors SenesTech also recently announced increased distribution of its product in partnership with Poppe Enterprises LLC, - a company that serves the grain management market in Nebraska, South Dakota, North Dakota, Kansas, Wyoming, Iowa, and Colorado

The chief officers of enterprising rodent control company SenesTech (NASDAQ: SNES) participated in a fireside chat interview detailing the company's operations and also met with potential investors one-on-one at this month's virtual Lytham Partners 2024 Investor Select Conference.

CEO Joel Fruendt and CFO Tom Chesterman enjoyed the opportunity to discuss the breakout success of its non-lethal Evolve(TM) Soft Bait product following on the heels of successful implementation of its original liquid bait formulation ContraPest(R), which, like Evolve(TM), is designed to reduce...

