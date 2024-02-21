Investornewsbreaks - Save Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: SVFD) Names ESG Climate Expert As Newest Member Of Scientific Advisory Board

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Save Foods (NASDAQ: SVFD) , a pioneer in sustainable solutions for agriculture and plant-based foods, has announced the newest member of its scientific advisory board. According to the announcement, Galit Kenigsberg, a member of
Tel Aviv University's Climate Center and CEO of the Sustainability Economic Development Corp., will head up sustainability operations on the board and will assist in achieving the company's goal of joining the worldwide effort to achieve global
net-zero goals. Founder of the
Israeli Eco-Arena, Kenigsberg
is a key leader at Nibbana-Group and has proven experience in climate crisis management in the business sector. The company is confident that her extensive expertise as a carbon trader and green-business-development specialist will strengthen and support its approach to sustainability and commitment to innovation and sustainability.“In the fight against climate change, there is a critical window of opportunity to decrease greenhouse gas emissions,” said Save Foods scientific advisory board member Galit Kenigsberg in the press release.“I am thrilled to collaborate with Save Foods and, specifically, its subsidiary Nitrousink. Moreover, I believe that Save Foods' other subsidiaries, Save Foods Ltd. and Plantify Foods Inc., are also well-positioned to contribute substantially to these efforts by tackling the use of hazardous pesticides.”
To view the full press release, visit
About Save Foods Inc.
Save Foods is an innovative agrifood tech company that through its operational arms - two majority-owned subsidiaries, Save Foods Ltd. and Nitrousink Ltd., and minority-owned subsidiary Plantify Foods Inc. - delivers integrated solutions for improved safety, quality and sustainability every step of the way from field to fork. Save Foods Ltd., Save Foods' majority-owned Israeli subsidiary, focuses on post-harvest treatments in fruit and vegetables to control and prevent pathogen contamination, significantly reduce the use of hazardous chemicals and prolong fresh produce's shelf life. Nitrousink Ltd., another majority-owned Israeli subsidiary, contributes to tackling greenhouse gas emissions, offering a pioneering solution to mitigate nitrous oxide emissions, a potent greenhouse gas with 265 times the global warming impact of carbon dioxide. Nitrousink aims to promote agricultural practices that are both environmentally friendly and economically viable. Plantify Foods, Save Foods' minority-owned Canadian subsidiary, offers a wide range of clean-label healthy food options that are nutritious, gluten free and nonallergenic; that use whole natural ingredients; and that are easy to prepare. For more information about the company, visit
.
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
The latest news and updates relating to SVFD are available in the company's newsroom at
About InvestorWire
InvestorWire
(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
InvestorWire
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
...
InvestorWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN21022024000224011066ID1107881762
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.