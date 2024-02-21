Dealflow Events Presents The Venture Debt Conference March 6 In NYC

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



The Venture Debt Conference is set for March 6, 2024, at the Edison Ballroom in Manhattan

Now in its second year, this is the largest forum dedicated to non-dilutive financing strategies for emerging growth companies The conference also explores various forms of financing available to start-ups, including term loans, revenue-based financing, receivables financing and equipment financing, among others

Venture debt has rapidly grabbed attention as an attractive complement to venture capital funding for fast-growing start-ups. A catch-all term for loans designed to meet the unique needs of venture-backed start-ups in the innovation economy, venture debt has gained increasing popularity as a financing option for founders seeking to extend their runway, lower the cost of capital and most importantly, to thrive.

Venture debt can provide companies with an increased funding runway without the same level of dilution as an equity raise; better still, it is capital that founders can often employ to accelerate growth, achieve...

