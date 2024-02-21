Study In China Scholarship: Guangxi Finance Vocational And Technical College

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Guangxi Finance Vocational and Technical College is the only financial vocational college in Guangxi, an important educational base for the training of talents in the financial industry in Guangxi. It has two campuses, covering an area of 630 mu, with more than 17,000 students. There are 43 majors (directions), such as financial services and management, big data and accounting and e-commerce. The college has established partnerships with schools along the“Belt and Road” countries such as Singapore, Thailand, Laos, and Myanmar. It has long-term cultural exchanges, academic cooperation, curriculum development, and skills training and other series of cooperation projects.

To help more young people pursue their academic goals in China, Guangxi Finance Vocational and Technical College is now offering STUDY IN CHINA SCHOLARSHIPS. The scholarship covers 2 majors:

1) International Finance

2) International E-commerce

The requirements for the candidates are:

1) High school graduates

2) Basic English ability

3) Must have a passport

If you meet the above requirements, we warmly welcome you to contact us to apply for the scholarship! Don't miss this opportunity! Apply now!





