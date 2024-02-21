Galaxy Invesco Market-Making Foundation's Global DAO Community Launch Injects New Vitality Into The Digital Currency Market

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) The digital currency market in 2024 is about to witness an important historic moment – Bitcoin halving. This once-in-four-years event will become the focus of the global digital asset market, heralding the imminent arrival of a new bull market wave.

At this critical moment, Galaxy Market-Making Foundation demonstrates its unique charm as a leading market value management company in the blockchain industry.

Established by GALAXY INVESCO in 2019, Galaxy Market-Making Foundation focuses on providing users with comprehensive services such as asset management, market value management and liquidity management. Its global network spans multiple countries including Singapore in Asia, Dubai in the Middle East, Sweden and Denmark in Europe and Australia in the Southern Hemisphere.

This global layout not only strengthens the foundation's competitiveness in global financial markets but also enables it to better meet the needs of users from different regions.







Galaxy Market-Making Foundation stands out with its outstanding professional capabilities and global layout in the field of asset management, dedicated to providing users with the best investment solutions.

In terms of market value management, the foundation actively responds to market fluctuations with its deep experience and leading technology, ensuring that clients' assets are preserved and appreciated. In market-making management, Galaxy Market-Making Foundation has established an efficient management system to provide users with smooth market liquidity, helping them better execute trading strategies in different market environments.

With its global perspective, specialized services and excellent management level, Galaxy Market-Making Foundation provides excellent financial services to a wide range of users, helping them seize more investment opportunities in different markets.

Through innovative models for attracting flows, a professional research team and strong consensus within the DAO community will help users create wealth in the trend of Web 3.0.







The investment research team of Galaxy Market-Making Foundation is composed of experts in the blockchain field, creating huge revenue for the foundation with years of experience and advanced AI research tools.

This professional team is dedicated to providing users with accurate market analysis and investment advice by combining artificial intelligence and deep industry expertise, helping them make wise decisions in the competitive financial markets.

The mission of the research team is not only to pursue investment returns but also to continuously enhance competitiveness in the blockchain field through on-going innovation and technological upgrades.

With their professional knowledge and efficient work performance, they have achieved significant results for Galaxy Market-Making Foundation in the financial sector, providing users with outstanding wealth management experiences.

As the digital currency market welcomes a bull market in 2024, the Galaxy Market-Making Foundation announced its initiative to promote the construction of a global DAO community, aiming to inject new vitality into the digital currency market. This strategic move will not only further consolidate the leading position of the Galaxy Market-Making Foundation in the global financial asset investment management field but also create broader opportunities and value for users.

With its outstanding market value management and forward-looking blockchain technology, the Galaxy Market-Making Foundation empowers users to win together in the digital currency market.

Experts predict that as the new bull market approaches with Bitcoin halving, the Galaxy Market-Making Foundation will become a leader in the digital currency market, opening up a more brilliant journey of wealth for global users.