Lesha Bank Goal Is To Further Expand In Local, Regional And Global Markets: Chairman

Lesha Bank's goal is to further expand its presence in local, regional, and global markets, said chairman Sheikh Faisal bin Thani al-Thani.

The Bank's strategic priority remained focused on securing profitable opportunities centred around Assets Under Management (AUM), while embracing standardisation and automation.

He was addressing Lesha Bank's annual and extraordinary general meetings here on Wednesday.

The meetings approved all items listed on its agenda.

Chaired by Sheikh Faisal, the meeting was attended by Lesha Bank's Board members, shareholders, and senior management team.

The meeting encompassed various agenda items, including the presentation of the chairman's report for the financial year ending December 31, 2023, and the work plan for the year 2024. Additionally, several reports were presented and approved, such as the Shariah Supervisory Board report, Audited Financial Statement, External Auditor's Report, Corporate Governance Report in compliance with the Qatar Financial Markets Authority (QFMA), Governance Code for Companies and Legal Entities listed on the Main Market, and the Internal Control Over Financial Reporting (ICOFR).

Moreover, the meeting approved the Lesha Bank 2023 Annual Report, adopted the recommendations of the Board of Directors regarding the non-distribution of dividends, and approved the allocation of 10% of net profit as an optional reserve.

Furthermore, major transactions were approved, and the members of the Board were discharged and released from liabilities.

The bank's Extraordinary General Meeting endorsed proposed changes to the Articles of Association, pending regulatory approval, and ratified several policies, including related party transactions, nomination for board members, and remuneration for board members.

Sheikh Faisal commented,“Building upon the momentum of the previous two years and guided by our redefined vision, 2023 proved to be another year of sustained profitability for us. Our strategic priority remained focused on securing profitable opportunities centred around Assets Under Management (AUM), while embracing standardisation and automation.

“Furthermore, we continued our forward-looking approach by enhancing our wealth management offerings, diversifying our product portfolio across all business segments, and solidifying our position as a dynamic and client-centric financial institution. Our goal is to further expand our presence in local, regional, and global markets.

“Aligned with the successful execution of our strategic plan, the Bank is steadfast in its commitment to continue developing key business areas, aiming to deliver long-term value and sustainable earnings for our shareholders.”

