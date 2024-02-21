'Startup Qatar' Launched To Enable Entrepreneurs

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Investment Promotion Agency Qatar (Invest Qatar) has announced the launch of 'Startup Qatar', a one-stop online platform catering to all business requirements and serving as the single comprehensive national resource for information, support, and opportunities offered to startups.

The new initiative will connect businesses to the country's support services, funding and incubation programmes, government grants, networking events, and various other resources through its dedicated website startupqatar.

Launched ahead of the inaugural edition of the world's largest technology event in the region, Web Summit Qatar (WSQ), the 'Startup Qatar' initiative offers facilities for business establishment, including tax and fee waivers. Qualified startups can enjoy a five-year tax waiver administered by QFC in accordance with international standards facilities include free registration and license renewal for five years by QFC, free shared office space in one of Qatar's leading local incubators, accommodation benefits, and free Entrepreneur Visas. Equally significant, startups can apply for equity funding via the Startup Qatar Investment Programme administered by Qatar Development Bank (QDB).

As part of its new initiative, Invest Qatar has unveiled plans to introduce exclusive services and opportunities at the WSQ. These exclusive privileges will be offered at the 'Startup Qatar' Pavilion at WSQ, held in collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI), Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), QDB, QFC, Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ), Qatar Science & Technology Park (QSTP), Media City Qatar (MCQ), Qatar Manpower Solutions (Jusour), Visit Qatar and Sport Accelerator.

The pavilion will provide instant support for business setup and licensing, startup assistance, talent attraction, and immigration advice, in addition to incubation, acceleration and advisory support.

Sheikh Ali Alwaleed al-Thani, CEO, Invest Qatar, said:“We are pleased to launch the 'Startup Qatar' initiative in partnership with key national stakeholders to empower ambitious entrepreneurs and support their successful growth journey in Qatar. This initiative underscores the country's commitment to fostering an innovation ecosystem, a pivotal component of the sustainable growth model outlined in Qatar's recently launched Third National Development Strategy 2024-2030.

“Innovation will play a pivotal role in equipping the country's bourgeoning specialised economic clusters with technology-driven competitive advantages, while also addressing national challenges that demand innovative solutions. We are confident that“Startup Qatar” will be a key contributor to driving innovation, accelerating entrepreneurship and supporting startup growth in Qatar.”

Invest Qatar is inviting Web Summit attendees to visit the 'Startup Qatar' Pavilion located in Hall 1, E 105, to explore the country's welcoming business environment and learn about the exciting opportunities in Qatar's emerging tech sector.

The summit is poised to bring together over 12,000 of the brightest minds from the tech world, along with more than 1,000 start-ups and more than 400 investors. The event will be held from February 26 to 29 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre.

MENAFN21022024000067011011ID1107881745