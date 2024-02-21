Amir Chairs Supreme Council For Economic Affairs And Investment Meeting

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Chairman of the Supreme Council for Economic Affairs and Investment, chaired on Wednesday morning the Council's first meeting of 2024 at the Amiri Diwan.

His Highness the Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani, the Deputy Chairman of the Council, attended the meeting along with HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, and Their Excellencies members of the Council.

The Council reviewed the decisions and recommendations made in the fourth meeting of 2023 and the project follow-up report. The Council also discussed the country's economic priorities and took appropriate decisions in its regard.

The Council was also briefed on the presentations on the manpower plan, Qatarization policies in the private sector, and the investment opportunities plan under the public-private partnership.

