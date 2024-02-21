Agriteq 2024 Opens With 259 Exhibitors From 80 Countries

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Under the patronage of HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, HE the Minister of Municipality Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah al-Attiyah Wednesday opened AgriteQ 2024 at Expo 2023 Doha premises with the participation of 80 countries.

AgriteQ, in its 11th edition, features 259 local and international exhibitors at the Cultural Zone of Expo. The inaugural ceremony was in the presence of HE the Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs (Awqaf) Ghanem bin Shaheen bin Ghanem al-Ghanem, HE the Minister of Culture Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad bin Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani, HE the Minister of Environment and Climate Change Dr Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Subaie, HE the Minister of Social Development and Family Mariam bint Ali bin Nasser al-Misnad, HE the Deputy Speaker Shura Council Dr Hamda bint Hassan al-Sulaiti, HE the President of the Central Municipal Council Mohamed bin Ali al-Athba and HE the Chairman of Qatar Tourism Saad bin Ali al-Kharji along with ambassadors, senior officials from government entities and representatives from international agricultural bodies.

HE the Minister of Municipality, while addressing the inaugural ceremony, said Qatar is committed to enhancing and supporting the agricultural sector and improving its productivity to strengthen food security in the country in line with the Third National Development Strategy, which represents the final phase towards achieving the goals of Qatar's National Vision 2030.

“The exhibition is annually held within Qatar's commitment to providing an important platform for showcasing the latest global agricultural technologies and innovations, stemming from the significant interest the state places in this vital sector under its wise leadership,” he noted.

“Qatar has made qualitative leaps in agricultural, animal, and fish production in recent years as a result of the continuous support provided by the wise government,” HE the Minister said. Since 2017, Qatar has been supporting agricultural producers in addition to the projects and initiatives implemented by the Ministry of Municipality as part of its strategic plan over the past five years. These are aimed at achieving food security while ensuring efficient resource management and maintaining strong food safety standards.

HE the Minister pointed out that the support provided by the state, alongside the efforts of agricultural producers, has resulted in a significant increase in productivity in recent years. The sector marked a nearly 98% increase in vegetable production compared to the previous five years.

The area under greenhouse cultivation rose to about 700 hectares with an increase of nearly 35% compared to 2019. This has led to an increase in the self-sufficiency rate of local vegetables from 24% in 2017 to 42% in 2023 with an overall 75% increase. These are in addition to achieving full self-sufficiency of 100% in fresh dairy and poultry products. The increase in the self-sufficiency of egg production reached 37% in 2023 from about 14% in 2017 with an increase rate of over 164%. The self-sufficiency rate of fresh red meat rose from 13% in 2017 to about 19% currently.

AqriteQ 2024, which features events and activities covering agricultural, animal, educational and entertainment fields, will conclude on February 27.

