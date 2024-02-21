Sysco's Earth Plus Agave Straws Are Affordable, Planet-Friendly And Upcycled

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published on February 10, 2024

Have you tried Sysco's Earth Plus Agave Straws?! We love that this bio-based straw is part of our One Planet. One Table. assortment and certified by the Biodegradable Products Institute (BPI)! Our customers love that it is affordable, planet-friendly, and holds its structure in hot and cold beverages! Upcycled from residual agave fibers leftover from tequila production, these straws not only mimic the feel and texture of plastic straws with incredible strength and durability, they're also commercially compostable in just 90 days.

Good for business and the environment! Try them today and see why everyone loves them!

Learn more about One Planet. One Table. and shop our sustainable assortment:

