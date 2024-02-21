IBM Collaborates With The Commissionerate Of Technical Education For Skilling In AI In Gujarat

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published by The Economic Times

Technology major IBM has entered into a collaboration with the Commissionerate of Technical Education (CTE) of Gujarat to bolster technical and professional education in the state, the company said in a press release on Wednesday.

Under this collaboration, the focus will be on leveraging IBM SkillsBuild to empower learners with essential skills in emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), including generative AI , cybersecurity, hybrid cloud and workplace skills for professional development.

