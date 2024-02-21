Webster Bank Celebrates Age Diversity With Multi-Generations BRG

(MENAFN- 3BL) Webster Bank proudly supports a host of Business Resource Groups (BRGs) that provides our colleagues with an opportunity to build authentic communities and support our clients, colleagues and community. We're spotlighting the leaders behind these BRGs, like Kelly Haskins, one of the leads of our Multi-Generations BRG that encourages a collaborative environment where colleagues of all ages recognize strengths and skills in each other and opportunities for growth and development.

Our Multi-Generations BRG had a successful first month of activities! From Traditionalist to GenZ, January's Affinity Month was all about embracing the age diversity of our colleagues. Together, we make Webster a place where every generation is celebrated and valued.

