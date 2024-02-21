Mikel Hancock, Walmart, Appointed New Co-Chair Of Forest Positive Coalition Of Action

(MENAFN- 3BL) The Consumer Goods Forum (CGF) is pleased to announce Mikel Hancock, Senior Director, Strategic Initiatives for Walmart has been elected as the new Retailer Co-Chair of the Forest Positive Coalition of Action joining fellow Co-Chair Emily Kunen, Senior Director, Sustainable Agriculture at PepsiCo.

The Coalition welcomes Mikel's leadership. At Walmart, he is responsible for partnering with internal and external stakeholders to develop and implement sustainable strategy within food. Walmart's sustainability strategy is aligned with their commitment to becoming a more regenerative company with emphasis on driving positive outcomes in Climate, Nature, Waste, and People.

With more than 20 years of experience, Mikel has served in various positions across merchandising and sourcing within Walmart U.S. and Sam's Club U.S. His previous positions included buyer, senior buyer, and direct for Sam's Club, U.S. global food sourcing as well as serving as a Divisional Merchandise Manager in the produce and floral department for Walmart U.S. He earned a bachelor's degree in finance from the Sam M. Walton College of Business Administration at the University of Arkansas. Mikel has served as a board member for the Center for Growing Talent by the Produce Marketing Association and Cobblestone Farm Project. He resides in Bentonville, AR with his with his two boys, Dunning and Breck.

Commenting on his election, Mikel said: “At Walmart, we aspire to become a regenerative company, one dedicated to placing nature and humanity at the center of our business practices. We recognize that forests provide vital benefits to people and the planet. We're excited to continue working with the Consumer Goods Forum Forest Positive Coalition as we continue our journey to contribute to more sustainable agriculture management practices as well as the protection and restoration of forests and other important natural ecosystems.”

The Coalition thanks Mikel for this support and looks forward to continued collaboration moving forward.

For more information about the Forest Positive Coalition, visit its website here .