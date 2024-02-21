               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
QMC Chairman Meets UK Ambassador To Qatar


2/21/2024 2:02:46 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Chairman of Qatar Media Corporation (QMC) HE Sheikh Hamad bin Thamer Al-Thani met on Wednesday with Ambassador of the United Kingdom to Qatar HE Neerav Patel. The meeting discussed bilateral media ties and ways to enhance them.

