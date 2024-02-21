QMC Chairman Meets UK Ambassador To Qatar

Doha, Qatar: Chairman of Qatar Media Corporation (QMC) HE Sheikh Hamad bin Thamer Al-Thani met on Wednesday with Ambassador of the United Kingdom to Qatar HE Neerav Patel. The meeting discussed bilateral media ties and ways to enhance them.

