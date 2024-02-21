Mint Explainer: Why Farmers Continue To Protest Despite A Govt Offer

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Kisan Majdoor Morcha, the coalition of farm unions spearheading the farmers protest, has prepared to resume the Delhi Chalo

march on Wednesday. After four rounds of negotiations with the union government failed to yield results, the Shambhu border crossing between Punjab and Haryana looks set for a faceoff between protestors and police forces today morning. The first rounds of tear gas shells were fired by police forces around noon.

