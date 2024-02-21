Vishva Hindu Parishad's Plea Against Naming Lioness 'Sita' At Siliguri Zoo: 'We Worship Lions', Says Calcutta High Court

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Calcutta High Court on February 21 directed the West Bengal government to obtain details while hearing a plea by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) against the naming of a lioness at Siliguri's Safari Park as 'Sita', reported LiveLaw matter was heard by a single bench of Justice Saugata Bhattacharya, who said that there is confusion regarding the naming of the lioness. He posted the matter for hearing at a later date Saugata Bhattacharya, upon hearing the plea, referred to the lion at the feet of the Goddess Durga. He remarked, as quoted by LiveLaw, \"It may be named out of affection, we worship lions during Durga Puja. It depends on the mental orientation of the person, Can we imagine Durga without a lion?\"ALSO READ: Akbar can't be with Sita: VHP approaches Calcutta High court over lions staying together in Siliguri zooEarlier, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) or World Hindu Council moved the court seeking an order to change the name of the lioness Hindu group had called it blasphemous and an assault on the community's religious beliefs petitioners also noted that another five-year-old lion is in the North Bengal Wildlife Animals Park and has been named Akbar a statement, the VHP said it had received calls and complaints 'from different corners of the country' over the names VHP's West Bengal secretary Lakshman Bansal, one of the complainants, said, as quoted by Reuters, \"Such act amounts to blasphemy and is a direct assault on the religious beliefs of all Hindus,\" adding \"Sita and Akbar cannot be allowed to live together.\"In the meantime, a senior official in the wildlife park said documents related to the case have been provided to the court and the park will abide by the court's decision agency inputs.

