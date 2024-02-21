Sandeshkhali Violence: NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of Human Rights Violations, Seeks Report From Govt In 4 Weeks

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said on Wednesday, February 21, that it has taken suo motu cognizance of media reports on unabated human rights

violations due to violence in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali media reports that in Sandeshkhali, innocent and impoverished women have been harassed and sexually assaulted by the local gang of a politician, and the villagers have been demanding appropriate legal action against the perpetrators, the human rights watchdog has issued notices to the West Bengal chief secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) and sought reports within four weeks violence has resulted in leaving places of abode by the women due to torture and sexual abuse that are looming large upon them, the NHRC said in a statement that the recent incidents in Sandeshkhali, as reported in various media indicate prima facie violation of human rights, the Commission

said:“It becomes imperative for it to exercise its jurisdiction under Section 12 (a) of the PHR Act, 1993 to preserve, protect and promote human rights, and take suo motu cognizance of the reported incidents of violence.”West Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar on Wednesday afternoon arrived in Sandeshkhali to take stock of the situation.“Considering the gravity of the matter, the Commission has also considered it deem fit and proper to depute its team to ascertain facts by a spot-enquiry into the incidents of violence of human rights in Sandeshkhali, North 24 Parganas. The team shall be led by a Member of the Commission who shall be assisted by officers of the Commission,” the Commission said Sandeshkhali area has been witnessing unrest for over 10 days as women protestors are seeking justice against alleged atrocities committed by Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his aides has been absconding after a mob, allegedly affiliated with him, attacked Enforcement Directorate officials who had gone to search his premises in connection with a ration scam on January 5.

