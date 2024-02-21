Delhi Chalo Protest: 'Those Officials Responsible...,' Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Assures Action After Farmer's Death

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on February 21 expressed his condolences after the death of a young farmer on the Punjab-Haryana border amid the ongoing farmers' protest. He asserted that stringent action would be taken against those responsible for it.\"After postmortem, a case will be registered. Those officials responsible for his death will have to face stringent action,\" said Mann in a video message this evening in the day, Subhkaran Singh (21) was allegedly killed and a few others were injured in clashes at Khanauri on the Sangrur-Jind border after protesters resumed their 'Delhi Chalo' agitation Haryana Police had fired tear gas shells to thwart attempts to breach barricades at Shambhu and Khanauri border points READ: Farmers suspend 'Delhi Chalo' March for 2 days after Govt inviteAbout the Khanauri incident, Mann accused the Haryana Police of disturbing law and order also asked why farmers can't go to the national capital to discuss their issues with the government.\"Why Haryana stopped them? They reached Haryana borders in a peaceful manner, had Haryana government not stopped them, they could have headed to the national capital where they would have held a peaceful protest,\" said Mann, adding that the Centre could have given them a place to protest in the national capital the BJP-led government at the Centre, Mann said from January 22, 2021, what was the Modi government doing regarding farmers' demands they talked to them in three years, this situation would not have arisen, he said, farmer leaders rejected a proposal by the Central government in the fourth round of talks between the two sides to break the deadlock and announced that thousands of Punjab farmers camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points would resume their agitation on Wednesday morning, Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda, one of the three central ministers engaging with the farmer leaders, called for further talks and appealed to the protesters to maintain peace agency inputs.
