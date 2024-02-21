'Nothing Short Of A Miracle': Aakash Chopra Commends Rishabh Pant's Remarkable Recovery After Horrific Crash

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra expressed awe at Rishabh Pant's incredible recovery from injury and anticipates seeing him play for the Delhi Capitals in the upcoming IPL 2024. Chopra, on his YouTube channel, described Pant's return as "miraculous," considering the challenges he faced after a vehicle accident in late 2022. The 46-year-old emphasised the importance of Pant's well-being beyond cricket and expressed happiness about his survival. Chopra expects Pant to not only contribute with the bat but also take on the role of captain for the Delhi-based franchise in the upcoming IPL season. Pant, having made significant progress in rehabilitation, is set to resume his crucial role in the Delhi Capitals' lineup.

"Cricket is a very small part of life. It's very important but cricket is there only if there is life. The sort of accident it was, I was just happy that he was alive. I am pretty sure he would have had to work very hard during the journey from there to here because it's difficult and extremely lonely as well," he added.

The former India opener also felt that the 26-year-old will "bat and captain" for the Delhi-based franchise in the upcoming IPL season.

"He will bat and captain. With batting, he solves an extremely important problem for the Delhi Capitals because he can bat slightly down the order as, unfortunately, all their good players are top-order batters," he further added.

Also Read:

IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Alastair Cook suggests benching Bairstow in Ranchi, calls for bowling lineup refresh