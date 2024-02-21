Thomas Tuchel To Leave Bayern Munich In Summer As Bundesliga Giants Eye New Direction Next Season

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bayern Munich on Wednesday announced a significant shake-up in its coaching staff, revealing that head coach Thomas Tuchel will depart from the club at the conclusion of the current season. Tuchel, who assumed the role just 11 months ago, replacing Julian Nagelsmann, played a pivotal role in guiding the Bavarian side to the Bundesliga title.

Despite initial successes under Tuchel's leadership, including securing the Bundesliga title, Bayern Munich has encountered a series of setbacks in recent months. The team has struggled to maintain the pace set by the unbeaten league leaders, Bayer Leverkusen, and faced elimination from the DFB-Pokal. Furthermore, Bayern Munich currently trails behind Lazio following the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie.

In light of these challenges and disappointing results, the club has made the decision to part ways with Tuchel earlier than initially planned. Despite having a year remaining on his contract, Bayern Munich has opted for a change in leadership this summer.

"In a good, open discussion, we came to the decision to end our working relationship by mutual agreement in the summer. Our goal is to pursue a new footballing direction with a new head coach for the 2024/25 season. Until then, every individual at the club is expressly called upon to achieve the maximum possible in the Champions League and Bundesliga. I also explicitly hold the team accountable in this regard. In the Champions League in particular, after losing 1-0 in the first leg at Lazio, we are convinced we will reach the quarter-finals at a packed Allianz Arena with our fans behind us," said Bayern Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen.

Meanwhile, outgoing boss Tuchel said, "We have agreed that we will end our working relationship at the end of this season. Until then, I will of course continue to do everything I can with my coaching staff to achieve maximum success."

According to reports from Sky Germany, the top candidate internally to replace Tuchel is none other than former Bayern Munich midfielder and current Bayer Leverkusen boss, Xabi Alonso. Alonso's extensive experience as both a player and a coach, coupled with his familiarity with the club, makes him an attractive prospect for Bayern Munich's coaching position.