Beagle to Husky-7 most stubborn dog breeds

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) While all dogs can sometimes be obstinate, certain breeds are noted for being more independent and strong-willed than others. Here are seven canine breeds that are frequently characterised as obstinate.



Here are seven canine breeds that are frequently characterised as obstinate.

Beagles are scent hounds with a strong instinct to follow their noses. Their independent nature and single-minded focus on scents can make them stubborn.

They are known as barkless dogs due to their unique vocalizations. They are independent, intelligent but can also be quite stubborn, especially if they are not properly socialized.

Known as wiener dogs, are small but mighty. They are independent thinkers with a strong prey drive, and their stubborn streak can make training a challenge without patience.

Huskies are intelligent and energetic dogs bred for endurance and independence. They have a strong prey drive and may be prone to stubbornness.

They are known for their intelligence and stubbornness. They have a strong prey drive and may be prone to chasing small animals, making recall training challenging.

Shiba Inus are an ancient Japanese breed known for intelligence and strong will. They have a cat-like independence and can be aloof with strangers.

Bulldogs are known for their determined and sometimes stubborn nature. While they are affectionate and loyal, they can also be quite stubborn regarding training.