Maratha Quota Activist Rejects 10% Reservation Bill, Calls For 'Rasta Roko' On March 3

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil has declared a statewide 'Rasta Roko' protest on March 3, aiming to push for the implementation of the 'Sage Soyare' ordinance notification. Jarange remains steadfast in his demand for the Maharashtra government's draft notification regarding the 'blood relatives' of Kunbi Marathas to be converted into law, dismissing the recently passed bill providing 10% reservation for Marathas in education and government jobs.

During a one-day special session, the Maharashtra legislature unanimously passed the bill, but Jarange insists on placing the Maratha community under the OBC category. The bill argues that with about 52% of reservations already allocated to various castes and groups, including OBCs, it would be inequitable to include the Maratha community in the OBC category.

The draft notification, issued last month by the state government, proposes recognizing blood relatives of Marathas as Kunbi if they can provide proof of belonging to the Kunbi caste, which falls under the OBC category.

Currently, the scrutiny of objections to the draft notification is ongoing, with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde confirming the receipt of 6 lakh objections. Jarange accuses the government of issuing a draft notification without implementation or discussion during the special assembly session, calling on Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to address the hurdles in implementing the quota for Maratha relatives.

Despite the bill's passage, Jarange claims the Maratha community is not celebrating, suggesting that the 10% reservation will not withstand legal scrutiny. A meeting of Maratha community members is scheduled in Antarwali Sarati village to determine the future course of action. Jarange, following a directive from the Bombay High Court, continues to receive medical treatment.

After presenting the bill in the Lower House, CM Shinde highlighted that 22 states in the country have surpassed the 50% reservation mark. The evolving situation raises questions about the broader implications of the reservation debate in Maharashtra.